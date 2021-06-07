New Amsterdam ends the season with a creative character-focused finale

Actor Ryan Eggold and Actress Freema Agyeman join CVT to talk about the exciting season finale of NBC’s New Amsterdam airing Tuesday, June 8th at 10:00 PM .
The hit hospital drama series has been renewed through the 2022-23 season.
Eggold said the writers came up with a creative way to end the season, giving each character their own time on screen. He said it’s sure to captivate viewers.
