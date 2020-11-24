New age-group responsible for 60% of COVID cases: Newsom

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday held a press conference with an update on the state’s response to coronavirus.
Newsom said a new age group – ages 18 to 49 – is now responsible for more than half (60%) of cases.
As of Nov. 22, there were 8,337 confirmed cases, with a 7-day average of 11,591 cases or 58%.
California’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.5%.
Newsom added that coronavirus hospital admissions in the state were up 77% within a 14-day period and ICU admissions within the same period were up 55%.
Last week, Newsom mandated a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all counties in the purple tier amid a surge in coronavirus cases.
There are a total of 41 California counties in the purple tier.
Newsom reminded Californians that out-of-state travel for the Thanksgiving holiday is strongly discouraged, but if you must travel quarantine for 14-days before returning.
While the race continues for a vaccine, Newsom said California has received $28 million from the CDC to date.
Of that amount, a total $10 million would be allocated to local health for planning while $4 million would be allocated to local health for staffing.
He added that the CDC is expected to release a second round of funding soon.
Who will get the vaccine first?
Newsom said the vaccine distribution will be done in phases.
Phase 1 includes:
- Healthcare workers
- Individuals in congregate care and the medically vulnerable
- Medical first responders and safety/critical infrastructure