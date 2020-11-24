New age-group responsible for 60% of COVID cases: Newsom

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday held a press conference with an update on the state’s response to coronavirus.

Newsom said a new age group – ages 18 to 49 – is now responsible for more than half (60%) of cases.

As of Nov. 22, there were 8,337 confirmed cases, with a 7-day average of 11,591 cases or 58%.

California’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.5%.

Newsom added that coronavirus hospital admissions in the state were up 77% within a 14-day period and ICU admissions within the same period were up 55%.

Last week, Newsom mandated a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all counties in the purple tier amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

There are a total of 41 California counties in the purple tier.

Newsom reminded Californians that out-of-state travel for the Thanksgiving holiday is strongly discouraged, but if you must travel quarantine for 14-days before returning.

While the race continues for a vaccine, Newsom said California has received $28 million from the CDC to date.

Of that amount, a total $10 million would be allocated to local health for planning while $4 million would be allocated to local health for staffing.

He added that the CDC is expected to release a second round of funding soon.

Who will get the vaccine first?

Newsom said the vaccine distribution will be done in phases.

Phase 1 includes:

  • Healthcare workers
  • Individuals in congregate care and the medically vulnerable
  • Medical first responders and safety/critical infrastructure

