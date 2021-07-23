Never throw away your party cup again with the help of Pirani

Pirani is helping us throw our Olympic watch party with their insulated party tumblers.  

They look just like the classic red party cup, but these are saving the world as we cheer it on during the Tokyo Olympics.

The reusable tumblers hold 16 ounces, keep drinks cold for 12+ hours, and keep hot drinks hot for 6 hours.

Pirani is dedicated to sustainability. All of Pirani’s products are designed to help reduce single-use plastics.  

Find these tumblers and more online at Pirani.life, so you can keep the party going without throwing away another cup again! 

