Neurosurgeons aren’t there for now, but CRMC maintains trauma center is at Level I status

Those with neurosurgical injuries like brain and spinal cord injuries will now be transported to other hospitals

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — As of now, neurosurgeons are no longer working in Community Regional Medical Center’s trauma center in Fresno due to the contract expiring between Community Medical Centers and 28 doctors.

While CMC said in statements on Wednesday that it would still be business as usual in their trauma center, but Thursday it confirmed patients with neurosurgical needs — like spinal cord injuries — are now being transported out to other trauma facilities because there are no neurosurgeons on staff.

Six neurosurgeons stopped working at CRMC on Wednesday after the contract between CMC and the Central California Faculty Medical Group expired on Tuesday. The contract’s expiration affected the funding of 28 doctors, representing 12 different specialties.

CRMC is home to the region’s only Level I trauma center and to maintain its status, specialty doctors like neurosurgeons are needed to be staffed. in a statement, CMC president and CEO Craig Castro said despite the lack of neurosurgeons, the trauma center is still Level I.

Where neurosurgical patients would be transferred to wasn’t explicitly said, Castro said, “All transfers are evaluated by our trauma team. We hope to have neurosurgical coverage restored [Friday].”

Dr. Jim Davis, CRMC’s head of trauma and a member of CCFMG, said patients likely would be transferred to hospitals in Sacramento or the Bay Area.

CMC and CCFMG did meet Thursday but it’s unclear what, if anything, got accomplished. Davis said the relationship started to take a turn when CMC wanted to start its own foundation, which CMC confirmed it started discussing with the doctors in May.

To continue funding the contract between CMC and CCFMG, a statement reads, CMC said it needed a new business structure, which would be its own CMC-sponsored medical foundation.

CMC thought details to a new agreement were going to be finalized Monday, but then media reports came out Tuesday about the contract’s expiration.

Davis said key details were missing in the new agreement.

“Their new foundation is not formed yet, they don’t have a lot of the things they’re supposed to start it,” he said. “Our neurosurgeons haven’t seen a complete contract, so there’s nothing to negotiate with because there’s no document with everything in it.”

Castro said he confirmed with Fresno County EMS director Dan Lynch about CRMC’s trauma center’s Level I status Thursday morning.

