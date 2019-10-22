Netflix expected to crack down on password sharing

FILE – This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. Netflix’s first Arabic original series, the supernatural teen drama “Jinn,” has debuted worldwide with much fanfare, but sparked uproar in Jordan where it is set. State-run media reported that the thriller’s release prompted condemnation from several government officials who vowed to censor it for alleged “lewd scenes” that purportedly violate public morals. Jordan’s army website says the cyber-crimes unit is attempting to pull it from Jordanian Netflix. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

NEW YORK (WGN) — Netflix is looking to crack down on sharing account passwords in the future.

The streaming service announced the plans during a quarterly earnings call. Netflix’s product chief Greg Peters says the company is aware users share their information.

Netflix currently limits the number of devices that can stream from one account.

Nearly 10% of Netflix users don’t pay for their accounts, according to a survey conducted by CNBC. Of that number, about 35% of Millennials share passwords — that’s compared to 19% of Generation X, and 13% of Baby Boomers.

Magid reveals that of Netflix’s 137 million customers, 13.7 million are not paying the monthly subscription, which equals about $135 million in missed sales for Netflix each month.

Netflix currently has three different plans: $8.99 for the basic plan, $12.99 for the standard plan and $15.99 for the premium plan.

