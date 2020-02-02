Neighbors shocked after man shot over Big Game argument

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — An argument over who will win the Super Bowl turned violent when a man got shot in his stomach Saturday. Meanwhile neighbors in the area it happened hope the victim pulls through.

Crime scene tape shut down Tuolumne and B streets in southwest Fresno for house. Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said around noon a homeless man approached a family having a barbecue.

An argument sparked between the homeless man and another man at the barbecue, according to Chamalbide, over San Francisco 49ers decor. It escalated to the point the homeless man took out a makeshift weapon from his bag and fired it at the victim.

James Easterling lives right next door to where this happened. He and other neighbors in the area said this came as a surprise, describing their street as a quiet one.

“People like to come out front of their homes and enjoy the day. You shouldn’t be worried about somebody driving up and shooting [you] just because of a sports team,” Easterling said.

With the help of the victim’s family, police did find and detain the suspect — identified as a Hispanic man in his 30s — at a nearby homeless encampment. His weapon hasn’t been found yet.

The victim, identified as a Hispanic man in his 20s, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center to undergo surgery. Police haven’t provided an update on his condition. He was only visiting the home where this happened.

Easterling and several neighbors are wishing the victim and his family and friends well, with Easterling adding all the people at that house are kind.

“When I first moved over here…I asked him for some oranges [from his trees]. He gave me a bag full,” he said. “It’s a neighbor. I want to see him do well, just like I would want them to see me do well. I hope everything there is okay.”

