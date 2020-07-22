Neighbors say goodbye to Santa Claus Lane in Clovis amid coronavirus concerns

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – The homeowners behind Santa Claus lane in Clovis announced via Facebook that the annual display is canceled permanently due to coronavirus concerns.

The announcement stated, “We cannot do anything that we feel might place ourselves or our neighbors at risk,” and went on to say there’s so much effort involved into putting on the show. One neighbor spoke about how the display is a passion of the creators Terry and Deb Toews.

“The one that created it, he does have a lot of passion for it, I mean he really does a lot for the Lane, without him, the Lane wouldn’t have happened and so he did really a lot for it,” Daniel Cuellar said, a resident in the Santa Claus Lane neighborhood.

The Facebook post from the Toews came out on Monday and had more than 600 comments from people sharing sadness and gratitude for the past five years of holiday cheer in the neighborhood.

“Their smiles just like brings us joy too…like you can hear them, like ‘oh look at the lights’ and all the work that you do just makes everything worth it because you’re bringing happiness and my husband already had another design to present this year, but it’s not going to happen,” said members of the Bautista family.

The Bautista family said it takes lots of planning before and after the season and social distancing would be logistically difficult.

“All the lights are really beautiful,” 6-year-old Caleesi said when asked what she will miss.

The not for profit event chose organizations to donate its proceeds to every year and one recipient, Wings Advocacy Fresno’s manager, called Santa Claus Lane a “local community treasure.”

Around 40 homes in the neighborhood participated every year.

