Neighbor puts out fire in front of a Sanger home while homeowners are away

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A neighbor helped put out a fire after illegal fireworks set a small fire in front of a home in Sanger Saturday night.

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, the homeowner Brandon Young says him and his family were away from home celebrating the 4th of July.

While they were away from their home, an illegal firework set a small fire in front of their home, a neighbor who happened to be driving in the area set out the fire with a water hose.

The homeowner says he’s happy someone helped him out as it could have been devasting for him and his family.

