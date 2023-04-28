FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A neighbor alerted a family after an early morning fire in Clovis, according to the Clovis Fire Department.

Clovis Fire says crews say they responded to a house fire around 3:00 a.m. near Cindy and Everglade avenues after, they say, a neighbor was woken up by his dog and smelled smoke.

Clovis firefighters say an R-V was fully engulfed in flames and was spreading to the house. The neighbor started banging on the door to make sure everyone got out of the house.

A man, two teenagers, and their two dogs made it out safely. The R-V and fence were completely destroyed and the house has some minor damage.