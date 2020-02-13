Negotiations to relocate Fresno meat plant uncertain

FRESNO, California.(KGPE) — The original plan to give Darling Ingredients, a local meat processing plant, a million dollars to relocate is no longer.

“The deal that the council voted in is not going to be moving forward,” said Fresno Councilmember Esmerelda Soria.

Soria would not say why the deal was pulled off the table but said Darling Ingredients and the city are in negotiations to talk about a new plan.

“We are going to find a pathway moving forward to ensure that we rectify the wrong that was done many decades ago for this community in southwest Fresno,” said Soria.

“We are discussing an alternative plan,” said Mayor Lee Brand. “That is all I am able to say at this point.”

The original deal was put in place after neighbors complained to the city for six decades about the stench of the plant.

“It was detrimental to everything that we were involved in,” said nearby resident Mary Curry.

“Going to our church, it always smelled and I met a teacher from Carver School who said he couldn’t open the windows at the school because the smell was so strong.”

