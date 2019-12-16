Nearly 200 students cross the stage at UC Merced Commencement Ceremony

MERCED, California (KSEE) – A new class of students marks an educational milestone at UC Merced Sunday afternoon.

Around 180 students crossed the stage in front of friends and family at the Joseph Edward Gallo Recreation and Wellness Center. Students from the schools of engineering, natural sciences and social sciences, humanities and arts took part in the event.

Jessica Anderson, a lead manufacturing engineer at an aerospace company and UC Merced alum, shared a positive message for the future of the bright students.

“I hope they’ve learned, maybe what their passion is or on the path to finding that so that they can go and find things they’re excited to do every day. That’s why we go to school. That’s why we go to college. That’s why we get these degrees is to go find something that you can make money off of, that you can make a living off of, but something that is enjoyable and that it is something they can say they are proud of,” said Anderson.

This was the third fall commencement in the history of UC Merced.