NC State suspends D.J. Funderburk indefinitely from men’s basketball team

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State’s men’s basketball team will be without one of its key contributors from last season’s roster.

DJ Funderburk, a redshirt junior, was suspended indefinitely for “violation of team policy” according to the university’s athletic office.

No specifics were made available into why exactly Funderburk was suspended.

Funderburk played in 36 games last season, starting one. He averaged 8.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and was a steady contributor from the field (55 percent) and the free throw line (78.5 percent).

