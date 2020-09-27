National Preps holds Fresno Showcase; Jefferson commits to Utah

Granite Park hosts showcase

FRESNO, Calif. — The Granite Park Sports Complex in Fresno was filled with over 400 high school football prospects Saturday, many of which were from the Central Valley.



It was part of the first National Preps Collegiate Showcase in Fresno. National Preps is a recruiting company that helps high school players get noticed by the next level.



Their Western Region Scouting Director Trent Herzog says the turnout was amazing for the event — he thinks they might have been able to attract 600 athletes to Granite Park if they didn’t limit the number of participants — and his company plans on coming back to Fresno.



“I think Fresno is very, very under-recruited, and there’s unbelievable talent here,” said Herzog. “And as you see in the last two or three years, the recruiting’s picking up in Fresno, and this event will only help these players.”

It cost 85 dollars to participate in the Showcase. The company filmed every drill, and took the measurables of every prospect. Herzog says they work with 270 colleges nationwide, including eight Pac-12 and nine Mountain West schools.

Jefferson wants to be a Ute

FRESNO, Calif. — On instagram live Saturday, Edison senior standout Velltray Jefferson committed to play football for the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.



Velltray was at one time, committed to USC, before re-opening his recruitment, and also had offers from Fresno state and several other Pac-12 and Mountain West schools.

“Utah, they’ve been there since the very beginning, my freshman year,” said Jefferson on his instagram feed, while surrounded by family and friends at his commitment party in Fresno. “They showed me the most interest, and I feel like that’s the school that’s gonna give me the best opportunity to be successful.”

Even with COVID-19 pushing back the start of the high school football season until January this year, Jefferson says he plans on playing his senior season in the spring for Edison.

Velltray is ranked a three-star prospect by the recruiting website, 247sports.com.

He is an impressive specimen, checking in at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, and although he’s also played wide receiver at Edison, he could end up projecting as a defensive player at the next level, maybe even a defensive end, according to 247sports.