National parks prepare to reopen this week

The parks have been closed for nearly 11 weeks following the coronavirus pandemic. Yosemite National Park shut on March 20 and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks on March 25. The plans for re-opening differ from park to park.

“The difference this summer is going to be that in this first phase we won’t have visitor centers open, there won’t be any overnight accommodations, no campgrounds, no lodges, no markets and things like that,” said Sintia Kawasaki-Yee with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks reopen June 4. Park rangers will not be enforcing social distancing but are asking visitors to behave responsibly.

“We’re not calling them restrictions, we really ask people to be self-reliant and take safety into account. We are going to be putting up some signs that really encourage people to follow CDC guidance and wearing face coverings where trails don’t allow for social distancing,” said Kawasaki-Yee.

Yosemite National Park is reopening Friday, June 5 at 5 a.m., but rangers are only welcoming existing Wilderness permit holders and Half Dome permit holders. Permits are not available for purchase at the gate.

“So anyone that does not have their permit already will be turned around. The park is not yet open to all users,” said Jamie Richards with Yosemite National Park.

If you are headed for Yosemite, the usual amenities will be sparse, so being self sufficient is key.

“No services will be available in the park this weekend. You need to make sure you have food and water for your trip, please make sure you have a full tank of gas, have all the supplies and equipment that you need.”

