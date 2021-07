It’s National Daiquiri Day and our host Emily Erwin is whipping up a fresh spin on the classic daiquiri with Stella Rosa Pineapple.

STELLA ROSA PINEAPPLE WHIP

INGREDIENTS

1/2 bottle of Stella Rosa Pineapple

4 cups pineapple, sliced

2 oz. white rum

2 cups Ice

3 cups vanilla bean ice cream

INSTRUCTIONS

Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth, add ice as needed to get the consistency you desire. Serve immediately and enjoy!