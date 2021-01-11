Nathan Ahle leaves Fresno Chamber of Commerce, interim CEO announced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chamber of Commerce announced Monday that Nathan Ahle has chosen to leave the organization as its president and CEO to pursue other professional interests.

Local business leader Scott Miller will be stepping in as the organization’s Interim CEO, the Chamber says.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time at the Chamber, but it is time to move on,” Ahle said. “This organization has a bright future ahead with dedicated volunteers and an incredibly hard-working staff. I have no doubt that the Chamber will continue to be the leading organization in Fresno’s business community for generations to come.”

Miller is the CEO of Gazebo Gardens Inc., Miller – Clark Landscape & Nursery Co., Inc. and a partner in several other local businesses.

“Scott carries leadership qualities that will undoubtedly serve the Fresno Chamber well as we usher in a new year with a spirit of optimism and determination to best serve our members and support local businesses,” said Joe Denham, Chair of the Board. “Scott’s years of experience and connectivity, coupled with his professional and personal success only reaffirms he is the right person during this time of transition.”

The Chamber says Miller will assume his new role immediately.