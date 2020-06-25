NASCAR releases photo of noose-shaped pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Breaking News
Photo depicts noose-shaped pull rope found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway (NASCAR)

LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — NASCAR released a photo Thursday of the noose-shaped pull rope found in NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace’s team members alerted him to the apparent noose and reported the incident on Sunday, June 21.

Wallace had told CNN in an interview on Tuesday, “What was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull…Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn’t directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying.”

The FBI said Tuesday the pull rope in Wallace’s assigned garage had been there since as early as October 2019. They concluded after numerous interviews that no federal crimes had been committed.

In a statement following the investigation the FBI said, “The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

Bubba Wallace is NASCAR’s only Black driver.

