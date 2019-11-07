Racing legends permanently recognized in Fresno

FRESNO, California – (KSEE) The Indy 500, or as some call it “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” draws hundreds of thousands of fans every year. It was in that competition where Fresno-native Bill Vukovich made a name for himself and his family; on Wednesday, his legacy was recognized in Fresno.

Bill Vukovich Sr. won the Indy 500 in 1953 and 1954. He was on his way to win in 1955 but died in a tragic crash.

“They were an awesome family and are known all over the place,” said Vokovich fan Marvin Raven.

Bill Vukovich’s son placed in the Indy 500 in 1973 and his grandson Bill Vukovich the third was named rookie of the year in 1988. But the legacy of tragedy continued when Bill Vukovich III died racing in Bakersfield. Kenny Takeuchi says he is a friend of the Vukovich family and helped present the marker in Fresno.

“They were all very competitive, I mean running second was not in the name of the game,” said Takeuchi. “I mean you had to win that was it and you had to love their competitiveness.”

On Wednesday, the Vukovich family was honored by the American Racing Association with a permanent marker in Fresno. At the presentation, Mayor Lee Brand spoke about the importance of honoring local legends.

“The City of Fresno is thrilled to have the opportunity to recognize our favorite sons and to pay tribute to the internationally acclaimed racing family,” said Brand.

