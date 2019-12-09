Russian supply ship docks with International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — An unmanned Russian ship carrying tons of supplies successfully docked Monday with the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-13 cargo ship had lifted off on Friday atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

It successfully docked with the space outpost on Monday at 1035 GMT.

The Progress brought about 3 tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard — NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Christina Koch; Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency; and Russia’s Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka.

It is the second supply spacecraft to arrive at the space station in the past two days. On Sunday morning, SpaceX’s Dragon cargo ship brought research materials, crew supplies and hardware to the space station.

