NASA selects SpaceX to supply agency’s planned lunar space station

(CNN Newsource) — NASA has chosen SpaceX to carry cargo, experiments, and supplies to the Gateway Space Station.

That’s the latest step in getting the Artemis program moving forward.

Artemis plans to land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024.

NASA announced Friday it plans to begin building the moon-orbiting space station in 2022.

Gateway is a key part of NASA’s Artemis exploration program.

The agency hopes to establish a sustainable, long-term human presence on and around the moon by the late 2020s.

