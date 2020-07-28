Nannies and tutors in high demand amid schools doing distance learning

FRESNO Calif. (KGPE) — With schools starting out with distance learning working families who can’t stay home with their kids are in desperate need for tutors and nannies.

Rachel Trujillo is the founder of Stressed Mamas a business that partners families with nannies, tutors, and child care providers. Trujillo said since the pandemic her phone has been ringing non-stop with people interested in her services.

“It’s been crazy in a nutshell. I think COVID has been that way for everybody,” said Trujillo.

Trujillo said it’s a tough time for many people and having to adapt to this new normal can be scary so she wants to help anyway she can.

“So everybody is freaking out right now and not really knowing what their life and their home situation will look like,” said Trujillo. “So, to answer your question it has been crazy my phones have been ringing non-stop.”

Trujillo said before COVID19 she would have two or three new clients a month. But, in this pandemic she has received dozens of clients interested.

“So I have had a lot of tutoring request, a lot of nanny requests, and a lot of things like that,” said Trujillo.

Tutoring agencies were put on hold back when schools made the initial decision to move to online learning back in March.

Tom Filer is the founder of Math Crazy a local tutoring center that has been in the valley for decades. He said they did not receive many students during the first initial shutdown but is anticipating an influx of clients once school gets back in session.

“We think the online tutoring is going to be the savor for a lot of parents out there who are like I kind of remember this but I don’t want to teach my kid wrong,” said Filer.

Filer said that’s when they will step in and help students in whatever way possible.

“The teacher is going to be doing their best but it;s not as good as in the classroom and the parents will be doing their best but it won’t be the same as a tutor who is trained,” said Filer.

