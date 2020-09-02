Nancy Pelosi got hair done in San Francisco salon despite COVID-19 orders

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got her hair done indoors on Monday at a San Francisco hair salon, her staff confirmed in a statement.

This as the city of San Francisco’s coronavirus orders do not allow hair salons to be open indoors.

A spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi’s office released a statement saying the salon owner allowed her to come in due to the city’s ordinance which permits ‘one customer at a time in the business.’

Read full statement below:

“The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment.” Drew Hammill, Deputy Chief of Staff

Surveillance video showing Pelosi in the salon on Monday afternoon is circulating online. KRON4 is working to obtain the video at this time.

On Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced plans for reopening amid the pandemic, which includes hair salons and barbershops to reopen outdoors.

The city’s goal is to have indoor services be reopened with limited capacity by the end of September.

