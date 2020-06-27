Nail salons and tattoo parlors reopen in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Phase three reopening includes nail salons and tattoo parlors and they got the okay to do so on Friday. The COVID-19 modifications are making it a little difficult for nail salons and tattoo shops to get the job done, but the staff says they’re just happy to just get their creative juices back flowing again.

“There’s no way to explain it until you get one, but once you get one then you kind of start to feel like you’re part of it and personally to me, this is my life’s endeavor,” said Shawnessey Joslin, a tattoo artist with Liquid Fetish in Fresno.

Fresno County delayed the reopening of nail salons and tattoo shops by one more week than the state’s go-ahead to ensure safety guidelines were in place, but Joslin says tattoo parlors have always had elevated safety protocols.

“For the benefit of our clients, we’ve always kept a standard of cleanliness and safety procedures, we’ve always done that, we’re now just taking the extra steps that are necessary in light of this problem.”

Limited bookings, mask wearing, social distancing between customers and health screenings are now required and for one nail customer, it’s a bit of a bother.

“It bothers, I think it bothers everybody, you know, like for her to be wearing gloves and everything, but it’s for our safety,” said Cristhian Cuevas, who’s a long time customer of El Shaddia Maggie’s Nails salon.

“We’re gonna have to get used to it–manage our time, manage our money, manage our supplies, we’re gonna have to rearrange all that again to make this work,” said Maggie Bryan, the owner of El Shaddia Maggie’s Nails salon.

The nail salon and the tattoo parlor recommend booking an appointment ahead of time before coming in.

