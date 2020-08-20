Mysterious giant safe appears in farmer’s field in upstate NY

Barre, N.Y. — Residents of a small town in upstate New York have two questions on their minds: How did a giant safe end up in the middle of a farmer’s field and what could be inside?

The safe mysteriously appeared in a field on Kirk Mathes’ farm in Barre, New York, reported WHAM. The safe had a note attached, saying whoever could open it could keep what’s inside.

“It could be holding millions of dollars. It could have confetti in there,” said Cindy Vanlieshout, of the Barre Betterment Committee. “You have no idea.”

Locals and authorities alike have tried — and failed — to crack the safe.

“They took a sledgehammer to it, knocked off the dial and handle,” said Mathes. “They worked on the hinges, kind of beat it up.”

Mathes, who was out of town when the safe was discovered in his field, said he doesn’t know who left it there. But he now plans to hide it, saying it’s more fun to leave it locked.

“If you open it, the show’s over,” he said. “In these times, with the virus and the politics, it might give people a chance to set their problems or troubles aside and have a lot of fun talking about it.”

