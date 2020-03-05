MW Referee explains timeout technical on Fresno State

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — There was some controversy at the end of the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Championship game Wednesday night between Fresno State and Boise State.

The Broncos won the game 80-76 in overtime, after a technical foul was assessed on the Bulldogs with under one second left in overtime. The Bulldogs trailed 78-76, with only a few seconds left, when Haley Cavinder missed the second of two free throws. Aly Gamez recovered the ball, and after the whistle blew, appeared to make a game-tying shot.

That shot would not count though, because the referees blew the whistle, after hearing one of the Fresno State players, audibly call for a timeout. The Bulldogs did not have a timeout though, which by rule, meant a technical foul — two free throws and the ball for Boise State. The Broncos made one of the two technical free throws, and would hang on for the win.

After the game, the Mountain West released a statement from referee Lisa Jones, in which she said, “After making sure Fresno State recovered the ball without going out of bounds, I acknowledged the audible timeout that was requested by a player on the court. Fresno State was out of timeouts, so the excessive timeout came into play. When an excessive timeout is accessed, it is the only administrative rule where the team loses possession after two free throws by the opposing team. Play resumes at the point of interruption.”