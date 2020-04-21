MW commish gives dire prediction if no football is played in the fall

KSEE/KGPE — The college sports world remains postponed indefinitely, and in a digital interview with Jesse Kurtz on the conference’s online platform, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson talked about the changes we might see in the league’s financial model going forward.

“We just approved the college football playoff budget this week. It’s somewhere around a 16-to-20 percent cut. We’re probably looking at a 15-to-20 percent cut in the operating budget of the Mountain West Conference,” said Thompson. “We’re gonna be fine for this year from a financial perspective, but the unknowns are the challenges.”

According to Thompson, each institution in the Mountain West, including Fresno State, will lose in excess of a million dollars in lost revenue distribution, due to the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament. But Thompson says, the Mountain West is more fortunate than some other conferences, because it was able to stage its conference basketball tournaments in full. The league’s postseason basketball tournaments were played one week earlier than normal this season, in order to save money on hotel costs.

“I’m optimistic we’re looking at 97 or 98 percent proposed (financial) distribution to the membership,” said the commissioner.

The commissioner says the conference should be fine financially through the end of this fiscal year on June 30, but if there is no football in the fall, the situation could become dire.

“If there is no college football this fall, there’s very little likelihood there will be any other sports, because 85 percent of revenue in college athletics comes from college football,” said Thompson.

The commissioner doesn’t want to eliminate any non-revenue sports, so Thompson and the league’s administrators are thinking of creative ways to cut costs going forward. A couple possible ideas he mentioned were sending less athletes to meets, or cutting the baseball season from 56 to 40 games.

“Perhaps reducing the number of competitions, or perhaps reducing the number of participants in those competitions,” said Thompson.

The conference office is also looking at ways to save money. Thompson says he’s been conducting most of his meetings virtually right now, and with that new reality becoming commonplace, he said possibly staging Mountain West football and basketball media days virtually in the future could be another way to reduce costs.

“Maybe it’s a new way of doing business,” said Thompson. “College athletics might have needed a reset in the way that we’ve contained costs and spent money, and so this is an opportunity to look at things. Do we have to do them as we’ve always done them? Or is there a more economical way to serve the same purpose?

Conversation With Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson @JKurtz_MWN talks with Commissioner Craig Thompson about COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/cDVfr7kgQ6 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) April 20, 2020