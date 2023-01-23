Echo (animal ID: 25274) is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix.

He can be described as a very happy boy filled with energy. He is outgoing and enjoys playing with toys and going on walks. He gets along with everyone including adults, children and other dogs.

His adoption fee is only $25 which includes neuter, up to date on vaccines and microchip ID. The

The Valley Animal Center adoption centers are open Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Come on by and meet him!

