Muti gets high praise from draft analyst; Bell signs with Bills

Analyst on Muti: “could be elite guard in NFL”

Mike Renner, the lead draft analyst for Pro Football Focus, had some high praise for Fresno State offensive lineman Netane Muti, who was taken by the Broncos in the 6th round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

“His injuries are disastrous (from his time at Fresno State). I mean, he has a torn achilles and Lisfranc injuries back-to-back years,” said Renner. “(But) if he can stay healthy and be on the football field, I think they (the Broncos) got a starting guard. And not just starting guard. A guy who could be an elite guard in the NFL.”

Bell getting second chance with Bills

Four Fresno State football players from the 2019 Bulldogs signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday, and a former Bulldog is also getting a new NFL opportunity.

Ex-Bulldog safety Mike Bell, who entered the draft last year as a junior, signed with the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Bell was invited to the NFL combine, but went undrafted a year ago. He had a tryout with the Bills, but did not make their roster last year as a safety.

He’s put on some weight, and will try to make the team as a linebacker this time around.