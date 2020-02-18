Museum built in former President Jimmy Carter’s old high school has grand opening in Plains

Plains, Ga (WRBL)- It was a big morning for residents, and city leaders of Plains, Georgia as they gathered for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the grand opening of former President Jimmy Carter’s Museum.

In 2014, renovations began at the former Plains High School to create a museum in honor of Carter’s greatest achievements. Today, Carter and his wife Rosalyn led the community through the building for a first look.

The museum features the Carter’s best moments, from their childhood memories in Plains until his time as president.

“To be able to come to a National Park site and see where he was born, where he grew up, where he went to school, where he goes to church, and where he lives now shows you that you are walking on live history,” said Jan Williams, a resident of Plains.

Residents say that this building feels just like home to the Carter’s because it is the high school that they both attended.

“Those who came today are able to see a former president and first lady, and to be able to be a citizen of Plains is wonderful, because you are in a hometown of a president,” said Williams.

The Plains High School Museum is available to the public free of charge and their hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.