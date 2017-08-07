Murder victim’s mother: ‘Why did they have to shoot him?’

A family is grieving the loss of a young man shot and killed while trying to fight off an armed robber.

Christopher Leon, 22, worked at his family’s store, Stereo and DJ Outlet, on Kings Canyon, near Chestnut.

Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.m., Saturday. The family said three guys were in the store robbing them, when Leon tried to save the family business.

His mother said she was in the store when this happened and said it’s not the first time her son has fought off robbers.

The victim’s family said last year four guys stole jewelry from the store and the owner said her son stepped in, but this time, she said he paid for it, with his life.

A small makeshift memorial sits outside the family store where Christopher Leon worked.

“Why did they have to shoot him? He was so well loved by everybody,” Maricela Gamez, victim’s mother, said.

Gamez is trying to make sense of an armed robbery that turned deadly at her store of 22 years. A gunman, taking the life of her oldest son.

“Three kids robbed me inside and I screamed for my husband, my husband ran out and got one of them,” Gamez said.

She said her son heard all the commotion and ran outside to help, tackling one of the suspects.

“The next thing you know the guy who my son was holding down, pulled a gun and shot him in the mouth two times, killed him and then he pointed the gun and me and my husband,” Gamez said.

Sunday, a sign showed the business closed. Many of Leon’s family and friends gathered outside to remember the 22-year-old, bringing flowers and candles, consoling one another.

“Please lord let this be a dream,” Gamez said.

Leon’s family said he was a hard worker, full of life and always helping to lend a hand.

“He had a good good heart, he wasn’t a mean person, he wasn’t the type to harm anyone else,” Corrina Iglesias, victim’s girlfriend, said.

Video Leon’s girlfriend shared with YourCentralValley, shows the fun loving spirit she said he had during their five year relationship.

“He would make me laugh all the time, I had the greatest years of my life with him and I just can’t believe he’s gone,” Iglesias said.

The family said the store will open but right now they’re not sure as of when.