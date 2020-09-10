Murder suspect arrested near Orange Cove, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A murder suspect was arrested near Orange Cove, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Through their investigation, detectives say they determined 32-year-old Antonio Mendoza Chavez was responsible for the shooting that killed 51-year-old Alfredo Carranza of Dinuba.

Authorities say they tried to stop Chavez but he refused to stop and led detectives on a pursuit in the Orange Cove area.

Chavez was eventually arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-Trial Facility on

homicide charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Steve Sanchez or Detective Joshua Lowry with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

