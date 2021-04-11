Murder suspect accused of shooting, killing two women arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Authorities have arrested the man accused of shooting two women to death at an apartment complex last week.

RELATED: Two women killed in late-night shootings at Fresno apartment complex

At 5:30 p.m. members of the Street Violence Bureau – Tactical Team and MAGEC Investigations Team were conducting surveillance around Alamos and Marks avenues, regarding information that wanted double murder suspect, Deandre Foster may be in the area.

RELATED | Man killed, 1 person injured in northeast Fresno shooting

Authorities say Foster was observed walking in the 2800 Block of West Alamos and was taken into custody.

Foster will be booked into the Fresno County Jail for two counts of murder.