(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” after prominent plastic surgeon and local musician, Dr. Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon, is murdered in his Asheville, North Carolina home, investigators uncover a trail of clues pointing to an unlikely killer.

New details come to light from never-before-seen police footage and exclusive TV interviews with insiders close to the case.

Here’s a preview of Keith Morrison’s report:

Barely visible, sprawled on the couch was the body of 64-year-old Buddy McCutchen.

COP: There’s a shotgun here in the corner.

COP: I’m gonna go check the backyard.

COP: This door was unsecured when we came in, chief.

Detective John Ledford, roused from sleep, drove through the early morning light to the McCutcheon house and tried to prepare for whatever he might find.

DETECTIVE JOHN LEDFORD: He was lying on the couch — facing the rear of the couch.

KEITH MORRISON: Was it obvious what kind of injury he had received?

DETECTIVE JOHN LEDFORD: It was obvious there was a gunshot wound. Uh, there was no exit wound. But it was fairly apparent it was an entry wound to the top of the head.

Ledford wasn’t sure what to make of it.

Violent crime like this was uncommon in Asheville and rarely involved a victim like Dr. Buddy McCutcheon.

DETECTIVE JOHN LEDFORD: You’ve got a doctor, a plastic surgeon in — in a upper-middle-class neighborhood — deceased in his living room, that in and of itself is, is somewhat unusual.

Ledford’s partner detective Walt Thrower drove to the Doctor’s house, armed with a warrant to search the house.

DETECTIVE WALT THROWER: There was some early speculation, could this be a suicide?

Or, something more sinister?

