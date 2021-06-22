Murder charges filed against woman accused of killing 2 sisters in Porterville DUI crash

PORTERVILLE, California. (KGPE) – Elizabeth Nungaray is now facing murder charges after she allegedly crashed into another vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, killing 10 and 8-year-old sisters.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office could not comment on the case at this stage, but attorney Charles Magill said a copy of the complaint shows Nungaray has three prior felony convictions.

“A burglary, and a 666 which is a theft, but the most important thing is she has a prior DUI in 2000,” he said.

Magill said Nungaray would have already been warned her actions could cost lives.

“Being involved in a DUI and you killed someone, it would be manslaughter. But if you have a prior DUI and they can prove that you were advised that the danger of driving drunk is deadly to human life then you can be charged with a homicide, based upon the fact you’ve been advised how dangerous it is,” he said.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Main Street and Orange Avenue.

Police said Nungaray ran the stoplight and crashed into the girl’s vehicle. They said a 4-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were also hurt and airlifted to an area hospital.

“All I can say is this is a tragedy and I hope if anything positive comes out of this, this is an eye-opener to those out there not to drink and drive,” Sgt. Rose Gurule with the Porterville Police Department said.

Magill said a conviction could put Nungaray behind bars for life.

