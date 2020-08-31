Murder charges filed against man for driving under the influence, injuring pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Murder charges were filed against a Fresno man for driving under the influence resulting in a collision that seriously injured a pregnant woman and killed her unborn baby.

Jimmy Keonhothy, 22, has been charged in a felony complaint with crimes including murder, evading, causing serious bodily injury, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury, reckless driving causing brain injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

If convicted of the charges and allegations, Keonhothy faces a sentence of up to 16 years and eight months to life in prison.

Keonhothy was driving under the influence of drugs and was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, after slamming into a vehicle driven by a pregnant woman during a chase on Wednesday in central Fresno, causing her to lose her fetus, according to authorities.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle in the area of Tyler and Bond streets at 2:30 p.m. that matched the description of a shooting suspect from a week earlier, said Lt. Jeff La Blue.

A short chase ensued as the vehicle ran through two stop signs before colliding with a Toyota Camry driven by a pregnant woman at Bond Street and Olive Avenue.

Keonhothy remains in custody and his arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 1.

