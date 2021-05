FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A new mural is going up in downtown Fresno to honor a man who was shot on Mother’s Day three years ago.

Artist Omar Super Huerta started painting a mural on Saturday on C Street near Stanislaus.

The mural honors Luis Mariscal. He was shot on Mother’s Day 2018 and died at the hospital 10 days later at the age of 47.

The mural is expected to be finished on Sunday on the three-year anniversary of his death.