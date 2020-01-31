Mural in downtown Fresno dedicated to Kobe Bryant, daughter

FRESNO, Calif. — A new mural in downtown Fresno is dedicated to late NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

“We all should follow a hero. That’s pretty much what he was to me,” said the artist Omar “Super” Huerta.

A crowd gathered and lit candles as the mural was painted, showing their love and respect for the basketball legend.

“Kobe has a mindset that, really, it’s hard to come by, and he really touched a lot of people’s heart by never giving up and reaching for your dream,” said a Clovis resident who came to show his support for the artist.

Huerta says he always looked up to Kobe: “What he meant to me, he was an example, like someone I could follow.”

He says creating the mural brought up a lot of emotions.

“Just memories as a kid of watching him play and what he became and for him being a father and all that because I’m a father too,” said Huerta, “So it’s touching, definitely.”

The mural is located on North Blackstone Avenue between East Belmont Avenue and East Grant Avenue.