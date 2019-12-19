Mumps outbreak found at 4 California prisons

News

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are trying to deal with an outbreak of mumps at four California prisons.

State prison officials said Wednesday that six confirmed cases and 22 suspected cases of mumps have been found this month at Wasco State Prison in Central California.

Two confirmed cases and three suspected cases have turned up at California Rehabilitation Center in Riverside County; California State Prison in Corcoran and Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga.

Inmates at several prisons are under quarantine and are being monitored by medical personnel, while prisoners and staff members are being offered vaccinations and masks to help limit their exposure. 

