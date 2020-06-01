Multiple Target stores in Fresno to close early

FILE – The sign of a Target store is displayed August 14, 2003 in Springfield, VA. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images – FILE)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple Target stores in Fresno are set to close early Sunday afternoon.

The Target located in Fresno’s Riverpark is set to close at 5 p.m. Sunday, including Target located on Shields and First Avenues, according to store employees.

At more than 200 of its stores, Target said it had either adjusted hours or temporarily closed over the weekend, though most of the stores were scheduled to reopen Sunday or Monday.

The stores in Fresno are set to reopen at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Associated Press assisted with this article.

