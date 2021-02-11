3 dead, multiple people trapped after 70-vehicle pileup in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Three people are dead and multiple people are trapped in vehicles after a pileup on a Texas freeway Thursday morning, officials said.

A police spokesman told NewsNation that 70 to 100 vehicles appear to be involved, and that the number of injured is unknown.

Fort Worth Police tweeted the northbound lanes of the I-35 toll express and regular lanes were closed because of a major weather-related accident.

Photo: Dallas Texas TV

Fort Worth fire officials tweeted that they are responding to the pileup and that multiple people were trapped. It’s unclear how many people are trapped.

Police previously issued a winter weather advisory for Tarrant County until Thursday at 3 p.m. The National Weather Service said light showers of freezing rain and sleet were expected throughout the morning.