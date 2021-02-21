Multiple people hospitalized after collision involving semi-truck in Fresno

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Four people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle collision involving a semi-truck Sunday night, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say a semi-truck was turning southbound on Palm Avenue near Belmont Avenue just before 8:00 p.m. when a black sedan traveling westbound slowed behind it. The sedan was then rear-ended by an SUV and pushed into the back of the semi-trailer.  

The occupants inside the sedan were transported to Community Regional Medical Center, their condition is unknown.

Police say the driver of the SUV is being evaluated for DUI.

No other details were available.

This story will be updated

