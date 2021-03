HOLTVILLE, Calif. — Multiple people are dead after a semi-truck and an SUV collided in Imperial County, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The county’s fire department responded to a “mass fatality incident” just after 6:15 a.m., Imperial County Deputy Fire Chief Sal Flores told the newspaper.

The crash is off state Route 115, just north of Holtville, a city 11 miles east of El Centro.

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR-115 at Norrish Road are closed, Caltrans San Diego said in a tweet.