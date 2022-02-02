1 dead, 4 injured after shooting on Greyhound bus in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said one person died and four others were wounded after someone opened fire Wednesday night inside a bus near an Oroville convenience store.

Oroville police said they began to get 911 calls about a shooting around 7:35 p.m. near Oroville-Dam and Feather River boulevards. Callers reported that there had been a shooting on a Greyhound bus, outside of an ampm.

Officers and deputies with the sheriff’s office found five people with gunshot wounds, said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea. One of the victims died at the scene and the others were taken to local hospitals.

The victims’ identities have not been reported by sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff Honea said the shooter ran from the area and went into a nearby Walmart on Cal Oak Road. Once inside, witnesses described him as “acting bizarrely” and began calling 911, Honea reported.

The county sheriff said deputies found the shooter near the front of the store and took him into custody without incident.

That person was taken to the Butte County Jail and has not been identified.

“It appears as though this violence was brought to our community. It doesn’t appear to be any members of our community,” Sheriff Honea told reporters. “That doesn’t make it any better, but certainly, I hope my community can rest easy knowing that we are working an investigation, that the suspect is in custody, that they’re not in danger.”

Officials later found a firearm, which Honea said the shooter dropped as he ran from the shooting scene.

The sign on the bus indicated it was en route to Los Angeles, but the sheriff could not confirm where it was headed at the time of the shooting.

There will be a press briefing on the shooting held at the Butte County District Attorney’s Office Thursday at 9 a.m. FOX40 will stream it live in this story.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is available.

This is a developing story.