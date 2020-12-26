Muli-vehicle crash on I-5 leaves 8 injured, NB lane closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-5 leaves eight injured and two with major injuries Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Interstate 5: Northbound I-5 just north of 145 CLOSED due to multiple vehicle collision blocking lanes. Traffic being diverted off at 145. No ETO pic.twitter.com/pethMiEa6T — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 26, 2020

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-5 just north of Highway 145.

CHP say that the northbound lane is closed with traffic being diverted to Highway 145.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.