Muli-vehicle crash on I-5 leaves 8 injured, NB lane closed

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-5 leaves eight injured and two with major injuries Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-5 just north of Highway 145.

CHP say that the northbound lane is closed with traffic being diverted to Highway 145.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

