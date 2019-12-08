Mudslide forces one-way traffic on Hwy 140 in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Highway 140 through the Merced River Canyon reopened with one-way controlled traffic Sunday after a mudslide closed a major route to Yosemite National Park Saturday afternoon.

Caltrans reports one-way controlled traffic on Highway 140 from 2.9 miles east of Midpines to 1.4 miles west of Incline at Foresta Road.

(Courtesy of Caltrans)

The California Highway Patrol reported the slide around just before 5 p.m. Saturday and later closed the state route from Bear Creek Bridge to Foresta as Caltrans crews worked to clear the road of mud, rock and debris near the burn scars from the Briceburg and Ferguson fires.

