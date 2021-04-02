Movie theaters in Fresno, Hanford open with limited capacity, safety precautions

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — Now that Fresno and Kings counties are in the red tier for COVID-19 restrictions, Maya Cinemas in Fresno and Cinemark in Hanford both reopened Friday, at a limited capacity.

Their new safety precautions include disinfecting theaters between each showing, using barriers at counties, and social distancing.

At Maya Cinemas Fresno, capacity is limited to 25% and six people maximum for each group.

Once you’re seated in the theater, you are allowed to take your mask off while the movie’s playing, and there will be empty seats between you and the next group for social distancing.

Because there are fewer tickets available, Andy Bolanos, the general manager of Maya Cinemas Fresno, said most of their showtimes were already sold out before the theater even opened.

“With a theater that fits 100, with 25, 30 people, we’re sold out, unfortunately, but its all for safety so that’s what we have to do,” Bolanos.

The reopening is welcome news for a business that, like many, has taken a financial hit during the pandemic.

“Looking forward to our guests coming back, and hopefully that revenue, even though it’s smaller than what it used to be, is still going to help us to keep going forward,” said Bolanos.

For people still hesitant about being around strangers, both theater have the option to rent out an entire theater for your group, still at a limited capacity.

If you want to buy tickets, Maya Cinemas said buy them online and do it early because they’re selling out quickly due to the limited capacity.