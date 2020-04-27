Movie theater in Hanford closing doors after nearly four decades

HANFORD. Calif. (KSEE) –In a Facebook post on Sunday, the theater announced movie heroes will no longer be operating the Metro 4 Cinemas in downtown Hanford and the theater will close.

In the post, they say with the opening of the casino and the COVID-19 lockdown, they will not be able to keep open.

In a statement the theater said:

“We love our metro 4 family, and though this is the end of our story at the metro 4. We hope that it will reopen in the future with new ownership to provide movies to the amazing community for years to come.”

In 2017 the theater almost shut down but with support from the community, they got a new operator and began a membership program where people paid monthly for unlimited movies.

They say memberships have been canceled and no one will be charged again.

