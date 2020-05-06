Movement to give back and say thank you

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A new movement is underway and it’s called Giving Tuesday Now.

It’s a day to give back to organizations impacted by COVID-19 and thank workers putting their lives on the line.

Locally, there are groups letting the community know how they can rally together. One of those organizations is United Way of Fresno and Madera Counties.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.