Motorcyclists honor Veterans during annual Combat Veterans Motorcyclists Run

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – More than a hundred motorcycles headed out from Clawson Motorsports for the second annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run.

The ride ended at Jackson’s Roadhouse where there was live music. The event honors Veterans from all branches of service for their commitment and sacrifices they make to protect our country.

“It’s a big family, its a big family we are very happy for this, we love it we love to see this,” said Executive Officer of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Paul Haros.

Proceeds from the event will help fund the Central Valley Honor Flight and Wreathes Across America.

