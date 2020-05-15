Motorcyclist killed after crash into a pole in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A motorcyclist is dead after witnesses describe the bike he was on crashing into a pole at high speed in Fresno Thursday evening, police say.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the area of California Avenue and Los Angeles Street where they found the driver. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, witnesses described seeing the motorcycle traveling at high-speed, hitting a curb, and striking a pole.

Traffic investigators are examining the scene to better establish what happened.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.